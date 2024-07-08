Shirley Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim At Amusement Park In East Farmingdale

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in East Farmingdale.

Suffolk County Police said two men who are known to each other were involved in a dispute involving several people at Adventureland Amusement Park, located at 2245 Broadhollow Road.

Daniel Tomasky, age 42, of Shirley, then stabbed James Burns, age 47, of Edgewater, Florida, in the abdomen with a knife, according to police.

There was at least one child present at the time of the altercation.

Burns was transported to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Tomasky was charged with:

First- and second-degree assault,

Third- and fourth-degree criminal. possession of a weapon,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Third Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, July 8.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

