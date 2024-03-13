'She Deserved So Much More': Support Soars For Ronkonkoma Woman Killed On Southern State

Stephanie Malone, of Ronkonkoma, was a bright light, according to her family and friends.

The 28-year-old woman was the victim of an afternoon crash on the Southern State Parkway in Islip on Monday, March 4.

Now, her brother and sister are looking for closure.

“Stephanie was a loving friend, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, partner, and dog mom, who touched the lives of so many,” wrote Brianna Hoffman, who is partners with Stephanie's brother, in a GoFundMe.

Dealt with a rough hand in life, the Malone siblings — Ron, Michelle, and Stephanie — lost their parents at a young age, Brianna said.

Despite the hardships, though, Stephanie’s smile never faded, her laugh “contagious and unforgettable.”

“The world was not always the kindest to her, but she never lost her sweet and loving heart,” Brianna wrote.

“She deserved so much more in this life.”

In an effort to help Stephanie’s siblings deal with the unexpected loss of their younger sister, which has left the family "devastated and unprepared," Brianna set up the GoFundMe to cover the costs of her funeral service.

“We want to give Stephanie the memorial she deserves,” Brianna wrote.

In a Facebook post, Michelle echoed the sentiment, imploring anyone who was able to afford it to "please help me and my brother raise money to put our baby sister to rest! Anything helps.”

During the five days since the GoFundMe was launched, the community has pooled together $14,279 of the $15,000 goal, with some leaving condolences and memories of Stephanie.

“She was always so sweet and had the best style. She was a real one,” wrote Victoria Hillisted, one of Stephanie’s friends, alongside her donation. “So, so sad, [she] will never be forgotten.”

Stephanie’s funeral service took place on Tuesday, March 12. As of publication, the fundraiser is still accepting donations from those who wish to contribute.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.