Severed Body Parts Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests At Babylon Home, Report Says

At least two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning, March 5, after homicide detectives spent hours searching an Amityville residence in connection with the case, the outlet reports.

The reported arrests come days after Suffolk County Police confirmed that cadaver dogs had located a woman’s severed head, leg, and arm, as well as two arms belonging to a man, at Babylon’s Southards Pond Park on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Investigators were called to the park at around 8:40 a.m. when a teen walking to school found a human left arm on the west side of Siegal Boulevard, between Park and Madison avenues. The girl immediately called her father who then called 911.

Police believe the remains were at the park for no more than a few days.

Autopsies have already been conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to try and determine their identities and causes of death.

Police have not publicly confirmed the reported arrests and no charges have been announced in the case. The agency declined comment to Daily Voice.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

