Severe Storms, Frequent Downpours On Track For Region: Here's Latest Projected Timing

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that some of the storms "will be severe, may hit suddenly, and could trigger flash flooding."

Frequent downpours are likely Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, in the wide areas in the Northeast shown in green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

Severe storms are expected on Friday in the areas shown in yellow in the second image above.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday morning, June 21, will be mostly sunny before clouds increase in the afternoon.

The high temperature will be in the low 90s, but the heat index (the combination of temperature and humidity) will make it feel more like it's in the upper 90s.

Friday's storm system is expected to be accompanied by downpours, wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour, and possible hail into the early overnight hours.

Saturday will be mainly sunny for much of the day, with a high temperature around the 90-degree mark.

A new round of scattered showers and storms will move through from mid-afternoon Saturday into the early overnight hours of Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a high temperature in the low 90s.

The next round of showers and storms is expected from late Sunday afternoon into late in the evening.

The rounds of storms will be followed by a cold front moving in from the Midwest, which will arrive in the Northeast on Monday, June 24.

Yet another round of showers and storms is possible, mainly during the afternoon.

Monday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The outlook for Tuesday, June 25, calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 80s.

