Serious Crash: Woman, Age 33, Suffers Critical Injuries In West Babylon

A Long Island woman suffered critical injuries in an overnight crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash
Joe Lombardi
She was driving a 2021 Honda Accord in West Babylon northbound on Straight Path when she lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the southbound lane and struck the overpass for the Southern State Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Suffolk County Police said.

Jazmine Champion, age 33, of Wyandanch, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

