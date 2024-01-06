Serious Crash: Teens Thrown From Electric Bike After Being Hit By Car In Saint James

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 in Saint James.

A 24-year-old was driving a 2019 Infiniti QX6 eastbound on Middle Country Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a business and struck an electric motorbike being operated by a 13-year-old Saint James boy on the shoulder traveling westbound, Suffolk County Police said.

The 13-year-old, and his passenger, a 14-year-old Smithtown boy, were thrown from the motorbike.

The driver of the bike was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

The passenger was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-852-8752.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.