Serious Crash: 35-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In East Farmingdale

A man suffered critical injuries in an overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Monday, March 4 in East Farmingdale.

The 35-year-old was driving a 1993 Hondo Civic eastbound on Toledo Street, at the intersection of Lenox Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into a large storage container and then a utility pole, according to Suffolk County Police.

The man, identified as Jorge Paulino Vargas of Melbourne, Florida, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for the treatment of critical injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

