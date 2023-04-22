Seen Them Or This Car? Woman, 3-Year-Old Daughter Reported Missing In East Setauket

Alexandra Hill, age 38, was last seen with her daughter, Chloe Sokolinski, age 3, leaving her father’s Long Island home where she was staying, in East Setauket, on Wednesday, April 19 at 8 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

She was last seen driving a 2010 red Honda Accord with New York license plate LBH 7040.

Hill and her daughter may be traveling to a relative’s home in New Jersey.

Hill is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Hill and her daughter is asked to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

