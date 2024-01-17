Seen Him? Police Search For Alleged Islandia Assaulter

The incident originally occurred in Islandia on Wednesday, Dec. 20, according to Suffolk County Police.

On that day at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown man assaulted a woman in the woods behind the Walmart located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Pictures of the reported suspect show him wearing a black shirt and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Any person with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.

