Seen Him Or This Car? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Stony Brook Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Gregory Holmes

Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Joe Lombardi
Suffolk County Police have issued a silver alert for Gregory Holmes, age 76, who was reported missing after he left his Stony Brook home on Sunday, Aug. 11 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in his black 2008 Acura TSX (NY plate CEC 4082) and did not return. 

Holmes had dementia and does not have a cell phone with him, police said.

He is 6-foot-4 with a thin build and gray hair. He is balding and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Holmes’ location is asked to call 911 or the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

