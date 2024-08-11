Seen Him Or This Car? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Stony Brook Man

Suffolk County Police have issued a silver alert for Gregory Holmes, age 76, who was reported missing after he left his Stony Brook home on Sunday, Aug. 11 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in his black 2008 Acura TSX (NY plate CEC 4082) and did not return.

Holmes had dementia and does not have a cell phone with him, police said.

He is 6-foot-4 with a thin build and gray hair. He is balding and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Holmes’ location is asked to call 911 or the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

