Seen Him Or This Car? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Selden 22-Year-Old

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for Anthony Piazza, age 22, who was last seen at his residence in Selden at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. He was reported missing by a family member.

He may be in the Middle Island area, according to police.

Piazza is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and shaved dark hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen driving a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with NY license plate KPS 2836.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Piazza’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8643.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

