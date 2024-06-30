Seen Him Or This Car? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Centereach Man

James Shurman, age 35, was last seen leaving his Centereach home at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, June 28 in a gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with NY license plate KRP 8819.

Shurman was reported missing by family on Sunday, June 30.

Shurman is 5-foot-8, 225 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Shurman’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

