Seen Him Or This Car? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Centereach Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities have issued a Silver Alert.

James Shurman

James Shurman

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
James Shurman, age 35, was last seen leaving his Centereach home at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, June 28 in a gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with NY license plate KRP 8819. 

Shurman was reported missing by family on Sunday, June 30.

Shurman is 5-foot-8, 225 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Shurman’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

