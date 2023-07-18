Seen Him? Medicine Thief Spotted Stealing From Smithtown Store, Police Say

According to the Suffolk County Police, the man was seen leaving the Smithtown Stop & Shop, located at 291 West Main Street, on June 23.

He left the store at approximately 5:30 p.m. with around $1,000 worth of over-the-counter medicine in tow.

Though a physical description was not provided, a security camera picture that captured the suspect entering the store showed a man with dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Those with information are encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

