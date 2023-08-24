Light Rain 71°

Seen Him? Hungry Thief Stops At Burger King After Stealing Car In Huntington Station, Cops Say

All that criming can really build up an appetite.

Suffolk County Police are working to identify a man accused of stopping by a Burger King in Huntington Station after stealing a car in June 2023.
Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of stealing a car before stopping at a Long Island fast food joint for a bite to eat.

Suffolk County Police said a Honda Civic was stolen in Huntington Station, on Station Way, early Saturday morning, June 10.

A short time later, a man used a credit card that had been left inside the vehicle at a Burger King in Huntington, police said.

Detectives released a surveillance photo showing a young man at the restaurant’s drive-through window.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the organization at 1-800-220-TIPS.

