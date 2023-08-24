Seen Him? Hungry Thief Stops At Burger King After Stealing Car In Huntington Station, Cops Say

Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of stealing a car before stopping at a Long Island fast food joint for a bite to eat.

Suffolk County Police said a Honda Civic was stolen in Huntington Station, on Station Way, early Saturday morning, June 10.

A short time later, a man used a credit card that had been left inside the vehicle at a Burger King in Huntington, police said.

Detectives released a surveillance photo showing a young man at the restaurant’s drive-through window.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the organization at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.