Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted East Patchogue Man

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued an alert for a "Most Wanted" suspect and is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Ibrahim Akdeniz has been indicted for grand larceny after he systematically stole tens of thousands from his employer between September 2018 and October 2018, according to the department.

Akdeniz has been a fugitive since late January 2023.

He's 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was East Patchogue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

