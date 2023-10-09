Overcast 59°

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Riverhead Teen

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing Long Island teenager who has been missing for over three days.

Carmello Edmonds, age 17, went missing after last being seen in Riverhead, authorities said.
Sophie Grieser
Carmello Edmonds, age 17, went missing from Riverhead on Thursday, Oct. 5, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black shirt, black sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Edmonds is described as 5-foot-10 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He has a scar on the top of his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding Edmonds’ location is encouraged to contact the New York State Missings Person Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543. 

