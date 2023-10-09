Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Riverhead Teen

Carmello Edmonds, age 17, went missing from Riverhead on Thursday, Oct. 5, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black shirt, black sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Edmonds is described as 5-foot-10 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He has a scar on the top of his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding Edmonds’ location is encouraged to contact the New York State Missings Person Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

