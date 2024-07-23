Overcast 73°

SHARE

Eva Kruslinski, 30, Reported Missing From Huntington Station

Police are asking for help in locating a Long Island woman who was reported missing.

Eva Kruslinski.

Eva Kruslinski.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Eva Kruslinski, age 30, was last seen in Huntington Station on East Jericho Turnpike at around 1:45 p.m. Monday, July 22.

Suffolk County Police said she suffers from bipolar disorder and may be suicidal.

Kruslinski was wearing a black tank top and shorts and may have traveled to the West Babylon area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-6242 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE