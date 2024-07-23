Eva Kruslinski, age 30, was last seen in Huntington Station on East Jericho Turnpike at around 1:45 p.m. Monday, July 22.

Suffolk County Police said she suffers from bipolar disorder and may be suicidal.

Kruslinski was wearing a black tank top and shorts and may have traveled to the West Babylon area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-6242 or call 911.

