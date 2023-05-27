Seen Her? 15-Year-Old Ridge Girl Missing For Days

Shyma Dahoui, age 15, was last seen at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, outside her home in the hamlet of Ridge, located on Valley Forge Court, according to Suffolk County Police.

The teen is described as being approximately 5-feet tall and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Dahoui’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6751 or call 911.

