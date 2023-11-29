Second Swastika Found At Riverhead Middle School: 'Please Speak With Your Children'

On Monday, Nov. 27, the Riverhead Central School District (CSD) sent a letter out to the community regarding the discovery of a swastika written on a blackboard by a student at Riverhead Middle School.

The release closely mirrors a similar letter written by interim Superintendent Cheryl Pedisich just days before, when a swastika was found drawn on a piece of art in the same school.

This time, the district will not be investigating the incident itself – Pedisich announced that the Riverhead Police Department would be involved as well.

“We continue our commitment to condemning this behavior and emphasize that any form of antisemitic or discriminatory symbols, speech, or actions are reprehensible and unacceptable in our schools and community,” Pedisich wrote.

Additionally, the district stressed that parents relay the importance of the situation to their students in tandem with the school.

“Please speak with your children and convey the seriousness and hurtful nature of discriminatory acts,” Pedisich said.

“As important, please emphasize to your children that there will be serious consequences for those that do engage in this behavior from the school district, and depending on the act, law enforcement.”

With a rise in antisemitic acts throughout the country following the attack by Hamas, Riverhead CSD again assured parents that the district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee will begin to establish programming, lessons, and events throughout the district that promote tolerance and acceptance.

Additionally, in January 2024, Riverhead Middle School will host Holocaust survivor Marion Lazan, who was interned at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, to speak with students about her experiences with antisemitism.

