Three Long Island High Schools Earn Blue Ribbon Status

Three Long Island schools earned top marks in 2020 and have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced on Thursday, Sept. 24 that 367 schools across the country were recognized for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

On Long Island, three high schools - Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy, Wantagh, and West Islip - each earned the distinction.

It is the second straight year there have been three Long Island schools recognized by the Department of Education.

Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

Each year, the U.S. Education Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

Officials said that "the coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Schools that earned the designation will be provided a flag to be flown recognizing that it has been selected as a National Blue Ribbon School flag, which "is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning."

"Congratulations to this year's National Blue Ribbon School awardees," DeVos said. "It's a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives."

