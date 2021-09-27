Threat Leads To Delayed Start At Long Island School District

A Long Island school district was forced to delay its morning opening due to an anonymous threat made online, officials announced.

The threat was reported on Monday, Sept. 27 at the Lakeside School in the Merrick School District.

School officials made the announcement early on Monday morning as the Nassau County Police Department “actively tried to deem it safe.”

The nature of the threat was not immediately made clear. Earlier this month, the school also received a similar threat, officials said.

In a message to the community, the school said that faculty and staff would report to the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday morning while students were to arrive at approximately 10:40,

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

