'Potential Threat' Leads To Closure Of Patchogue-Medford High School

Joe Lombardi
Patchogue-Medford High School.
Patchogue-Medford High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A potential threat has led to the closure of a Long Island high school on Monday, March 13.

Patchogue-Medford School District Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Jones said that on Sunday evening, March 12, the district received a message concerning an unsubstantiated threat against Patchogue-Medford High School. 

"No other schools in the district were mentioned," Jones noted.

Suffolk County Police then opened an investigation. 

"While this threat is still unsubstantiated, out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with law enforcement, we decided to close the high school campus," Jone said.

An update will be provided "once additional information is available," Jones said.

