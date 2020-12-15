Long Island Yeshiva HS Website Hacked; Anti-Semitic Propaganda Posted

Anti-semitic propaganda and racial slurs were posted on the website for a yeshiva high school on Long Island that was hacked.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the North Shore Hebrew Academy High School’s homepage was hacked, with schemers posting Swastikas, Nazi guards coming, and other hateful imagery throughout the site.

Images included photos of Adolf Hitler on a page that was altered to call the school the “North Shore Concentration Camp,” as well as anti-Semitic slurs that were posted on several of the website's pages.

Footage of the hack was taken and posted on social media by StopAntiSemitism.org that can be viewed here. Photos (containing harsh, offensive, anti-Semitic language) can be found here.

The cyber-breach was reported at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday and lasted for a few hours, officials said.

According to the website, personal information of students and teachers at the Great Neck school was also leaked as part of the hack, including addresses and credit card information.

“A Hebrew Academy in Great Neck (Long Island), NY is being hacked!,” StopAntiSemitism.org posted online. “Nazi songs, imagery, messages continue to be posted. They have also leaked students’ and teachers’ addresses and credit card information.”

The hack forced school officials to temporarily take down the website, which read “Under Construction. Please Check Back Soon” late on Monday afternoon as they sought to correct the hack.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran condemned the hack, and vowed to look into the matter with the police.

“I am disgusted by the anti-Semitic online attack on the North Shore Hebrew Academy," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement Tuesday, Dec. 15. "There is a zero-tolerance policy for anti-Semitism or any kind of bigotry in Nassau County.

“We will never accept anyone being abused or intimidated in this county because of who they are. Nassau County PD is investigating this incident and I urge anybody with helpful information to reach out to the police department."

Nassau County Police detectives are currently investigating the hack, though no information on the investigation has been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for new information as it is made available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.