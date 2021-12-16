Long Island School Principal Target Of Racist Harassment, Officials Say

A Long Island school principal has been the subject of harassment “with a racial tone,” prompting a police investigation, officials announced.

Syosset Central School District Superintendent Tom Rogers sent a letter to the community advising that Grove Elementary School Principal Mi Jung An has been the recipient of anonymous letters and that small handmade signs were placed near the school on Colony Lane, though it is unclear what was posted on them.

“The district immediately reported each of these events to the Nassau Police and has been actively supporting their subsequent investigation,” Rogers said.

He discussed the messages as being filled with “reprehensible words and thereby exacerbate the harm to Ms. An. But the content of the signs has shifted and taken a racial tone, and we must denounce how disgusting these actions are.

“The district condemns all acts of hate or intolerance and we will continue to cooperate with the police investigation,” Rogers continued. “Divisive personal attacks against any member of our community are an affront to us all.”

The harassment is now under investigation by the Nassau County Police Department.

Rogers asked anyone with information about who was behind the harassment to contact Second Precinct detectives by calling (516) 573-6200.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.