Long Island High Schools Among Best In NY, Nation In U.S. News Rankings

Long Island is well-represented in a brand-new U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools National Rankings.

The following high schools made the Top 50 in New York State:

Jericho Senior High School is ranked 13th within New York and 137th in the nation.

Garden City High School is ranked 20th in New York and 180th nationally.

Manhasset Secondary School is ranked 23rd within New York and 192nd in the country.

Great Neck South High School is ranked 26th within New York and 232nd in the nation.

Cold Spring Harbor High School is ranked 28th within New York and 247th nationally.

Syosset Senior High School is ranked 35th within New York and 276th in the country.

North Shore Senior High School is ranked 38th within New York and 336th in the nation.

Roslyn High School is ranked 42nd within New York and 367th in the nation.

Herricks High School is ranked 46th within New York and 428th nationally.

Click here to view the complete rankings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.