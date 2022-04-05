Kings Park High School Principal Dies Suddenly

A high school principal on Long Island has died unexpectedly.

Dr. Karen Lessler, the principal of Kings Park High School in Suffolk County, died, Superintendent Timothy T. Eagen wrote in a message to parents on Tuesday, April 5.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” he said. “We are tremendously saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed.”

The cause of the death has not been released.

Lessler, whose age was also not released, began her tenure with the Kings Park Central School District as a middle school social studies teacher in September 2002, where she stayed for 14 years before becoming an assistant principal and then principal at the high school.

In response to her death, the district said that the high school’s Crisis Intervention Team of trained professionals will be made available to students, parents, and school personnel on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6.

Parents seeking additional information or mental health assistance for their children have been advised to contact the Office of Pupil Personnel by calling (631) 269-3319.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.