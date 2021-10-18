Four Long Island School Districts Rank In Top 10 Nationally

It’s no secret that Long Island is home to some of the nation’s finest public school districts.

But which top the list?

Each year, Niche issues its rankings of the top districts across the US, factoring in reviews from parents, students, and data from the US Department of Education.

According to Niche, ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and other data.

This year, four Long Island schools landed among the top 10 in the country, according to the new ranking.

Third overall was Great Neck Public Schools in Nassau County, where students had a proficiency rating of 86 percent in math and 83 percent in reading, according to state test scores.

It was dubbed the best school district in New York, was the second safest, and third best place to each.

"Let me just say that everything is amazing in these schools," an alumnus said. "I loved all of my teachers over the years, as they have really prepared me for my next step in life. I love the clubs and activities offered at the schools, as there are so many of them that the schools offer.

"Lastly, I love the schools’ environments, as they all have such a positive and supportive environment and help each student get through every day."

Further east, the Jericho Union Free School District ranked fifth overall, second in New York, and ranked the fifth best place to teach in the state.

"The Jericho School District is a high-achieving and competitive school district," a current junior in the district said. "Students always aim to do their best and have shown excellence through their work.

"The teachers and administration are caring, kind, and strict when needed. They create a safe environment for students to be in and are there for students when needed."

The Roslyn Union Free School District ranked as the seventh-best school district in the US with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1 and proficiency scores of 85 percent in math and 79 percent in reading.

"I have experienced first hand that teachers are always ready to help and see their students succeed, and form bonds with students to grasp an understanding of each student learning style,' a senior at Roslyn High School said.

"The sports and art facilities are places where people can exercise and express themselves creatively with encouraging teachers and coaches to push students to their full potential."

The last Long Island district to crack to the top 10 was the Syosset Central School District, which landed ninth-overall, and ranked as the district with the third-best teachers, and fourth-best place to teach.

"I love going to school here," one student said. "I’ve been a student at Syosset Central School District since kindergarten, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"Students, although competitive, are generally very kind and genuine. The amounts of extracurriculars to get involved in are never-ending. There’s really something for everyone."

Each of the schools earned an overall "A+" grade from Niche.

The complete list of the US’ top schools can be found here.

