COVID-19: Outbreak Leads To Closure Of School District On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has led to the closure of a Long Island school district.

Many of the cases are in the transportation department, and "significantly affected our district's ability to operate," Long Beach Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher said in a statement.

As a result, all Long Beach schools will be closed for in-person instruction from Thursday, Oct. 29 until Thursday, Nov. 12.

"All students will receive full instruction remotely during that time, including all special education services," Gallagher said. "During this time, we will also not be able to provide transportation to our non-public schools."

The district is working with the Nassau County Health Department to do contact tracing and notify any students who may have been close contacts of the affected individuals. 

