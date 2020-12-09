Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

COVID-19: New Long Island School District Announces Shift To Remote Learning

Zak Failla
Massapequa High School
Massapequa High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Long Island school district that has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak is going temporarily remote due to a rise in new cases in the community.

Massapequa schools will be switching to its distance learning model between Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23, giving the district a full two weeks to close for the scheduled Christmas break.

The new remote days lead into the scheduled recess planned for Thursday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 4.

"We are hopeful that this additional measure will minimize any exposure that may jeopardize the health of our students, staff, and their families,” Schools Superintendent Lucille Iconis said in a letter to parents. ”Additionally, this has the potential to reduce the volume of students and staff who may be subject to quarantine in the week prior to the holidays.”

Massapequa is Nassau County’s largest school district with more than 7,000 students in six elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school on two campuses.

According to the New York State COVID-19 schools “Report Card,” since September, there have been 92 students that have tested positive for the virus, along with 35 teachers and staff members. A total of 127 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the district.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

