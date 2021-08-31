COVID-19: Long Island School District Announces Mask-Policy Change

Despite the protestations of some parents, a Long Island school district is going against its original stance and announced it will be complying with the state’s mask mandate for students after all.

After initially voting to make masks optional, the Massapequa School District announced that it will be in compliance with the state mandate requiring masks in schools this fall, much to the chagrin of some parents who recently held rallies in protest of the decision.

Though the school year will start with students and staff in masks, Schools Superintendent Lucille Iconis said that the district could still mount a legal challenge to reverse course.

“As you may be aware, in an effort to maintain local control, the Board of Education has retained outside counsel to review its options regarding the new mandate,” she wrote in a letter to the community.

“The Board will actively explore all legal avenues that are available.”

Under the new guidance, students, staff members, and visitors to district buildings will be required to wear masks indoors and while on school-provided transportation. Previously, facial coverings were to be encouraged but not required during the upcoming school year.

Iconis noted that masks will not be required outdoors and they can be removed during meals, with frequent mask breaks built into the school days.

