COVID-19: Around 40 Students Test Positive At Long Island High School After 'Super-Spreader'

A Long Island high school is going remote after dozens of students tested positive for COVID-19 after attending recent “super-spreader” events, officials said.

At least 38 students from the Manhasset High School have tested positive after attending parties in the past 10 days, district officials wrote in a message to the community this week.

As a result of the new outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the school is going all-virtual beginning on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, and is suspending all extracurricular activities - including sports - during the week.

Many of the students have already started quarantining and most were reportedly asymptomatic, the district noted, which “caused a false sense of security.”

The district said that “if your child attended a party/gathering, or has been in contact with someone who attended (one) over the past 10 days, it is imperative that you contact your health care provider regarding testing and that they quarantine immediately so as to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Officials noted that the actions of the students necessitate that the district pauses discussions regarding returning more students to full-time learning until. they can assess the impact of the outbreak.

“These disconcerting actions by members of our community continue to put our entire school community at risk and cause a heightened sense of fear and anxiety,” officials said. “Events like these impact the entire community resulting in potentially serious illness for students, their families, and our faculty and staff. “

