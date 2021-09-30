Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police Searching For Suspect In Long Island Burglary
Schools

Company Donates More Than 1,000 School Supplies Items To Suffolk County Students In Need

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Widex USA donated more than 1,000 school supplies items to Long Island students in need.
Widex USA donated more than 1,000 school supplies items to Long Island students in need. Photo Credit: Widex USA / Griffin360

A Long Island-based company has donated more than 1,000 school supplies items to support local students in need.

Between Monday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 25, Widex USA hosted a virtual school supply drive in Suffolk County for students in the Brentwood School District. 

The company, which manufactures hearing aids, is based in Hauppauge. 

Company employees donated much-needed items including composition books, binders, pencils, notebooks, and more.

“I was able to put together at least 50 backpacks for students in our district who need them most – and still have plenty of supplies left over,” said Michele Stylianos, school counselor for the Brentwood School District. “Thanks to the generosity of Widex, no student in our district will go without the learning essentials.”

This is the second year the company has held a drive for the Suffolk County school district.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.