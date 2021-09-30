Company Donates More Than 1,000 School Supplies Items To Suffolk County Students In Need

A Long Island-based company has donated more than 1,000 school supplies items to support local students in need.

Between Monday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 25, Widex USA hosted a virtual school supply drive in Suffolk County for students in the Brentwood School District.

The company, which manufactures hearing aids, is based in Hauppauge.

Company employees donated much-needed items including composition books, binders, pencils, notebooks, and more.

“I was able to put together at least 50 backpacks for students in our district who need them most – and still have plenty of supplies left over,” said Michele Stylianos, school counselor for the Brentwood School District. “Thanks to the generosity of Widex, no student in our district will go without the learning essentials.”

This is the second year the company has held a drive for the Suffolk County school district.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.