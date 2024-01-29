School District In Dix Hills Announces Partnership With Free Text Therapy Program

Half Hollow Hills Central School District, located in Dix Hills, announced on Monday, Jan. 22 that it was partnering with the app Counslr to provide free therapy sessions to its high schoolers.

A text-based, 24/7 counseling service, Counslr was founded in 2019 on Long Island with a mission to make mental healthcare more accessible to those who need it most, aiming to eliminate hurdles such as cost and stigma.

The app allows users to take a quick assessment before matching them with a provider so they can immediately start chatting. Sessions are unlimited.

According to the app, its text-only format decreases the stigma that may come from face-to-face counseling, and nearly half of all sessions take place on nights, weekends, or holidays – times when a traditional provider would not be available.

Allowing Hills East and West students to access Counslr’s services for free is part of what the district said are “continued efforts to support the mental health and well-being of our students.”

The district added that parent or guardian consent will be required for students to create an account. The administration should be contacted with any questions.

Nearly 37 percent of adolescents ages 12 to 17 had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness between 2018-2019, according to the CDC. Just under 20 percent had seriously considered attempting suicide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.