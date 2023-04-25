Scholarship Fundraiser: Family Honors Late Miller Place Superintendent's "Passion And Love"

The family of Dr. Grace Brindley is asking the community to honor their beloved family member by donating to a cause she spent her life dedicated to: education.

According to her family, Brindley died on Tuesday, April 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

She was 83 years old.

“She lived an amazing life dedicated to her family, education, and her belief in life-long learning,” wrote her son, Gilbert Brindley, on his mother’s GoFundMe memorial campaign.

Brindley was born in Brooklyn, NY, but spent her 37-year educational career working for the Miller Place School District.

She began teaching middle school art before serving multiple other roles within the district, including a principal, union president, director of personnel, and administrator for curriculum and instruction.

Brindley eventually landed as the Miller Place School District superintendent, where she stayed until retiring.

Her family said she had a dedication shown by “her passion and love for teaching and learning.”

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for the public to donate money to the Miller Place School District Scholarship Fund in Brindley’s name, either through the GoFundMe her family set up or by mailing a check directly to the district office.

As of publication, the GoFundMe has raised $2,175 of its $5,000 goal.

Brindley is survived by her husband of 63 years, her five children, 17 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

For more information about how to donate to the scholarship fund, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.