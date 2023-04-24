Saved By The (Door) Bell: Central Islip Home Invader Caught On Camera, DA Says

Wyandanch resident Beresford Hall, age 44, was indicted Monday, April 24, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

According to the charges against him, Hall forcibly entered a Central Islip home with a gun while the family was still inside.

During the alleged incident on Saturday, April 8, a man was opening the door of his home when Hall, armed with a gun, ran up to him and forced him back inside by holding the gun up to his face.

The man’s girlfriend, who was not home at the time, saw the incident through her doorbell camera, which sent a notification to her phone. This prompted her to call the police.

Meanwhile, Hall forced the man and his girlfriend’s two sons, ages 19 and 16, to lie on the floor face down, pistol-whipping the 16-year-old and zip-tied the others’ hands behind their backs, the DA said.

While threatening the other occupants of the home – a 10-year-old child and a 4-month-old baby – Hall reportedly stole car keys, a wallet, and $6,000 of cash and jewelry.

At this point, Suffolk County police had surrounded the home.

Hall allegedly cut the zip-ties off of the victims, cutting their hands in the process, and eventually attempted to flee the scene on foot before being apprehended by police and a police dog.

Hall was indicted on the following charges:

First-degree robbery

First-degree burglary

Second-degree assault, three counts

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment, three counts

Endangering the welfare of a child, three counts

Resisting arrest

He is reportedly being held on bond and is scheduled back in court on Thursday, May 18.

The DA reported that at the time of the alleged crime, Hall was out on bond for another alleged robbery, the charges of which are still pending as of publication.

