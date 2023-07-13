'Satanistic Ritual': Reward Upped For Information Relating To 'Gruesome' Farmingdale Incident

On Thursday, July 13, the Suffolk County SPCA offered a new tactic in hopes to get closer to catching the person responsible for what it described as “a satanistic ritual.”

In addition to the $2,000 put up by the SPCA, the department announced that the New York State Humane Association has provided an additional $1,000 reward to anyone who can give information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the “gruesome discovery.”

The announcement comes two weeks after the initial discovery.

On Thursday, June 29, the SPCA was called to a scene behind the Farmingdale Burger King located at 96 Broadhollow Road.

When officials arrived, they found black plastic bags filled with the remains of two decapitated goats, along with what was described as items consistent with a “ritualistic animal sacrifice.”

In a press release, the SPCA warned that “all too many times, these gruesome finds” are not only discovered by adults but also have been found by children.

“These acts of violence must stop now,” the statement read.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other animal cruelty incident, can contact the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

