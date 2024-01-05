'Ruthless' Gang Members Charged In Murder, Robbery Spree In Suffolk County

In a 32-count superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 4, Bloods gang members Dwayne Murray, Kendrick Seymore, and Lavalle Wilson are charged with attempted murder and other charges.

Prosecutors allege that the trio took part in numerous violent acts on the gang’s behalf, including robberies, home invasions, and “vicious” shootings and murders.

Murry is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Wayne Cherry in the head outside a vacant house in Baywood in June 2020. Cherry’s body was found in a backyard two days later.

In June 2021, Seymore and an accomplice were allegedly armed with guns when they entered a Farmingdale residence to rob Richard Castano.

During the robbery, they shot and killed Castano before gunning down Diamond Schick and Nyasia Knox, who were also in the apartment, according to prosecutors.

A 1-year-old child who was inside the residence was not injured.

Investigators said Murray, Seymore, and Wilson used their Bloods membership to sell large quantities of drugs throughout Suffolk County. Police reportedly found multiple guns in their possession.

“Today’s superseding indictment speaks loudly to this Office’s commitment to making our communities safer by holding ruthless gang members accountable for the murders, gun violence and narcotics trafficking they allegedly carried out on behalf of the Bloods,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“I commend our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their tireless work dismantling gangs operating on Long Island.”

Wilson, age 30, of Shirley, and the other defendants are charged with attempted murder, racketeering, and various firearms and narcotics charges.

Murray, age 33, and Seymore, age 22, both of Coram, are additionally charged with murder.

