Twisted Greek – located in East Northport at 1972 Jericho Turnpike – opened in late May 2024.

Its menu boasts a number of Greek-inspired offerings, including pork, chicken, or beef and lamb gyros with pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.

Diners can also opt for the chicken or pork souvlaki – small pieces of meat and vegetables grilled in a skewer – or the loukaniko, a type of Greek sausage flavored with orange peel, fennel seed, and other dried herbs.

For dessert, your choices are portokalopita – a traditional Greek syrup cake infused with orange flavor – or ekmek kataifi – shredded phyllo dough filled with nuts, sugar, and spices and drizzled with syrup.

Twisted Greek is a clear favorite among foodies, having garnered a 4.8 out of 5 stars on Yelp.

“Nice, solid basic Greek food. Delicious pitas!” Diane C., of Suffolk County, wrote on Yelp. “Chicken and mixed gyros were all absolutely fabulous.”

“Amazing Food! Everything is so fresh!” Sabrina S., of Jackson Heights, added. “The BEST Greek salad and French fries I ever had! Run, don't walk!”

Twisted Greek is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find out more on its website.

