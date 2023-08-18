Bank Robber Sentenced: Man Caught Minutes After Centereach Incident To Spend Years Behind Bars

Ralph Dominguez, a 66-year-old Middle Island man, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 16 to three to six years in prison for a January 2023 robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

According to Dominguez’s guilty plea, on January 31, he entered the M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road in Centereach, and handed the teller a note.

Original story: Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery

While handing over the note, which demanded money, he simultaneously reached into his jacket to suggest he was armed.

The note directed the teller to turn around and count to 50 after giving the money to him so no one would get hurt.

In total, he made off with $2,770 in a bank deposit bag.

He left the bank and less than a half-hour later was captured by Suffolk County Police.

Police recovered the deposit bag from Dominguez’s person.

“This defendant thought he could make a quick buck by threatening bank employees with harm if his demands were not met,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney in a statement.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery, a felony, on Friday, July 7.

