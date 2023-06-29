Robber Hits Central Islip Bank; Police Seeking Tips

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, in Central Islip, at the Bethpage Federal Credit Union on South Research Place.

Suffolk County Police said a man walked into the branch and handed the teller a note demanding cash and threatening to use violence.

The teller complied with the man’s request and the man fled the bank on foot.

No employees or customers were injured during the ordeal.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, sunglasses, light-colored pants, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

