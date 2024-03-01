24-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Another Woman In Riverhead

The incident took place in Riverhead around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29 in the area of Osborn Avenue.

Riverhead Police Det. Richard Freeborn said officers were called to a home on a report of an assault with a knife.

During an investigation, an adult woman was located with a stab wound to her right arm and injuries to her left hand, Freeborn said.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Kiyana Wilson, age 24, of Riverhead, was at the home and arrested and charged with:

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

Wilson was processed and held for arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Detective Division at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

