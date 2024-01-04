Riverhead Student, 14, Arrested For Bomb Threat: Police

It happened on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 3 in Riverhead, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., officials at Riverhead Charter School had alerted police to the fact that a student, age 14, posted a bomb threat on social media targeting Riverhead Charter High School.

Police arrived at the school, located at 5117 Sound Avenue, and swept the premises, confirming that there were no immediate threats on the grounds, before arresting the student, who is from Calverton.

The teen, whose identity was not released, was charged with making a threat of mass harm and was released to a parent’s custody while he awaits a court date.

In a post on the school district’s Facebook page, academic officials thanked law enforcement for their quick action, with the senior superintendent, Dr. Ray Ankrum, saying, "’The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We are relieved that the situation was resolved without harm, and we commend our community for their exemplary response during such a stressful time.’"

Riverhead Police stated that officers will be at the school all day on Thursday, Jan. 4 as a precaution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.