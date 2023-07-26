Riverhead Barber Tries Bribing 11-Year-Old For Sex, DA Says

Hilario Hernandez De La Cruz, age 35, of Riverhead, was indicted for attempted criminal sexual act in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, July 25.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, the 11-year-old victim was at De La Cruz’s Riverhead business, Larry’s Barber Shop, with his father on Monday July 10, when the two men began drinking alcohol.

After several drinks, the boy’s father went to use the bathroom. As he did so, De La Cruz repeatedly offered the boy money to perform sexual acts, prosecutors said.

He allegedly made sexually suggestive gestures and attempted to grab the boy’s genitals.

The victim repeatedly pushed his hands away and eventually left the barber shop and called his mother to come pick him up. She called police after he reported the abuse.

“Thankfully, the victim knew what the defendant was allegedly asking him to do was wrong, and he left the shop to call for help,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

De La Cruz was arrested by Riverhead Police the following day. He is charged with:

Attempted criminal sexual act (felony)

Attempted sexual abuse (felony)

Criminal solicitation (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

If convicted of the top count, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

The boy’s father was also arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.