'Ritualistic Sacrifice': 'Gruesome' Goat Remains Found Behind Farmingdale Eatery, Police Say

On Thursday, June 29, Suffolk County SPCA Detectives were called to 96 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale, where they discovered the remains of two decapitated goats in plastic bags behind a Burger King.

Along with the remains, Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross reported that detectives found other items that “would suggest a ritualistic animal sacrifice.”

“All too many times these gruesome finds are discovered not only by adults but occasionally by children,” an SPCA press release stated. “These acts of violence must stop now!”

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for “his barbaric act of animal cruelty for unjustifiably harming, mutilating or killing an animal.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other animal cruelty incident, can contact the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

