Repeat Offender: Parolee Admits Breaking Into Bellport Home, Stealing Cash

Arnaldo Marcano, age 42, of Bellport, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, May 4.

The district attorney’s office said it was shortly after midnight on Feb. 24, 2023 when Marcano broke a window and entered a Bellport home, where he stole cash before fleeing on foot.

At the time of the break-in, he was out on parole after serving 17 years in prison following convictions on seven counts of burglary, all violent felonies, in Suffolk County.

In 2000, Marcano was convicted of third-degree attempted burglary.

He is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison when he appears back in court on Wednesday, June 7, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant was just out of prison and still on parole for prior home burglaries when he once again broke into someone’s home,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“This 10-year sentence will keep the community safe from this serial burglar. I will continue to do my part as District Attorney by keeping Suffolk County residents safe by preventing individuals such as this defendant from terrorizing our neighborhoods.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.