'Relentless' Volunteer EMTs Lose Home, Dogs Injured In Sag Harbor Fire

The couple “lost everything” when flames tore through their Sag Harbor home on Monday morning, April 24, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by their sister-in-law, Michele Hesler.

Firefighters were called shortly before 8 a.m. with reports of a residential structure fire on Carlise Lane, according to the Southampton Police Department.

“Although it is hard to lose material things, what’s worse is their two dogs, Gus and Gabbie were in the home,” Hesler said.

After arriving to find his home filled with smoke and flames, Stephen Hesler entered the house "without hesitation" and crawled on the floor to find the animals, according to an Instagram post by his daughter.

He eventually found the dogs unconscious and suffering from smoke inhalation.

"Steve is a true hero in all aspects of life," she said. "(He) pulled both pups out of the house and started CPR on them."

The dogs were revived and taken to a veterinary hospital in West Islip, where they are receiving oxygen and fluids.

"The road ahead of my family is long and going to be one of the most difficult things we have had to deal with, and it pains me being so far away from them in a moment like this," Stephen's daughter wrote on Instagram.

According to the GoFundMe, Stephen and Missie have "dedicated their lives to the service of their community" by volunteering for Sag Harbor Ambulance and the Sag Harbor Fire Department.

Missie Hesler has been a volunteer EMT for Sag Harbor Ambulance for 27 years, while Stephen Hesler joined the ambulance and fire department as a volunteer five years ago.

“These two people… now need us to be there for them,” Hesler said.

A little over 24 hours since the fire, the campaign had already raised more than $28,000 of its $50,000 goal.

The couple’s daughter, Sariah Evjen, said she was “blown away and so thankful” for the outpouring of support for her parents in a post on Facebook.

“It has been really difficult to process this all, especially when my mom and Steve relentlessly volunteer and dedicate their time helping those in our community through the volunteer ambulance and fire department,” she said.

“I’m sure as you can imagine, they have both seen this destruction happen to others, and having it happen to them definitely hits differently.”

She went on to thank those who have donated and reached out to her and her siblings.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this awful experience.”

Firefighters did not say what sparked the fire, but the couple’s daughter said a “faulty Ring camera plug” was the culprit.

Those who wish to support the GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

