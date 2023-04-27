'Regret Doing It In House': Gunman Gets Prison For Murdering Centereach 34-Year-Old

Glenn Seejattan, age 30, of Rocky Point, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, April 26.

It followed his March 2023 jury conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of Justin Lee, of Centereach, in January 2022.

Lee's half-naked, frozen body was found on Jan. 28, 2022, 10 days after relatives reported him missing, in a wooded area west of Brookhaven Drive near the North Shore Rail Trail in Rocky Point.

The location was roughly one mile away from Seejattan’s home, according to Suffolk County Police.

An autopsy determined that he had been shot to death, once in his head and once in his thigh.

During the ensuing trial, a witness testified that Seejattan had admitted to shooting and killing somebody in his house on Mahogany Road, according to prosecutors. He had described the murder as a “drug deal gone bad.”

Seejattan also confessed to shooting the victim in the head before removing their clothes and wrapping them in a blanket and leaving them in the woods.

The witness testified that Seejattan stated he did not regret committing the murder, but “regretted doing it in the house.”

Investigators were able to tie Seejattan to the murder after finding Lee’s DNA on a wall inside Seejattan’s home, according to prosecutors. They also found damaged wood moldings near Lee’s body that physically matched damage found inside the same home.

In addition to the murder charge, jurors also convicted Seejattan of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“This sentence is the price the defendant must pay for taking the life of another human being,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“This outcome provides a small measure of justice for the victim and his family, although this defendant will get to serve his sentence in prison while the victim will never see his family and loved ones again.”

According to prosecutors, Seejattan committed the murder while out on bail for a separate indictment for felony weapons charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.