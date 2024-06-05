Recognize Him? Man Wanted For Hit-Run Parking Lot Crash At Medford Lowe's Store

Suffolk County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected hit-and-run driver who crashed into a parked car outside the Medford Lowe’s store.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Lowe’s store located at 2796 Route 112.

A gray Jeep Wrangler struck an unoccupied parked car, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage, before fleeing the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or on the Crime Stoppers website.

