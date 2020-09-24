Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Real Estate

108-Acre North Shore Mansion Hits Market At $29.9 Million

Christina Coulter
The 26-room,13,347 square foot mansion sits on over 108 acres, has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and "ample staff quarters."
The 26-room,13,347 square foot mansion sits on over 108 acres, has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and "ample staff quarters." Photo Credit: Realtor.com

A 26-room, 13,347 square foot "king-size" mansion on the North Shore just 25 miles from Manhattan with a pool, squash court and stables could be yours for just $29.9 million. 

The Georgian-style brick manor in Old Westbury, which was built in 1932 and placed on the market on Wednesday, Sept. 22, was originally laid out with ample space for horses in mind. 

Now, its owners are hoping to downsize in their retirement, according to an article in the New York Times.

Sitting on 108 acres on Post Road, the immense mansion consists of seven master bedrooms, 10 fireplaces, nine bathrooms, three half-bathrooms a wine cellar, central a/c, a generator and "ample staff quarters." 

Dotting the surrounding property amid wooded areas and rolling hills are cottages, garages (the home's main garage holds four cars) and large barns.

Click here to view the listing.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

