Ready For Takeoff: Breeze Airways Expands Islip Service

Looking for a warm winter getaway? Look no further.

Breeze Airways, a new, low-cost airline established by the founder of JetBlue, will add a nonstop service flight from Islip to Veron Beach, Florida, starting on Thursday, Dec. 21, according to the airline.

The new route will be seasonal and will operate twice weekly through the winter until April 28, 2024.

This is the first time Veron Beach has been served commercially from the Islip/Long Island airport, according to the airway.

“Long Islanders love visiting Florida year-round and especially in the winter,” said Angie Carpenter, the Town of Islip supervisor in a press release.

“The Treasure Coast is a hidden gem perfect for soaking up sunshine, playing golf, enjoying nature, and just relaxing,”

It is Breeze’s sixth destination from Islip, being announced less than a year since the airline recently added destinations to Portland, Maine, and Raliegh, North Carolina.

Founded in May 2021 as a regional airline with flights serving the Eastern and Southern US, Breeze now offers nearly 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop flights to between 37 cities in 22 states.

The airline promotes itself as “nice, new, and nonstop,” not to mention affordable – some flight tickets start as low as $39.

Fares for trips to Veron Beach will start at $69 one way with Breeze’s introductory fare promotion. In order to qualify for the promotion pricing, passengers must purchase their tickets to Veron Beach before Monday, Oct. 9.

For more information and a list of Breeze’s destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport, click here.

